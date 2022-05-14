Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 199,624 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of TimkenSteel worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $925.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.