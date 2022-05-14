Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.47

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.47 and last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 348401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.65.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

