ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 72,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

