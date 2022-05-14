Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $16.96 on Friday, hitting $405.45. 3,379,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,127. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day moving average of $518.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.