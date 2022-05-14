Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.75.

NYSE:AAP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.21. 593,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $222.73. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

