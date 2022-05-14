AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. AES has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

