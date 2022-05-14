Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.53.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 85,071,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

