African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market cap of C$20.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.
About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)
Featured Articles
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.