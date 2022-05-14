African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$20.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

