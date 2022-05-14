AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,736,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 348,949 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 666,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,150,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.