AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGC stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.