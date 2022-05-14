Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

