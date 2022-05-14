Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 725,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.