AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 244,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 439,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
