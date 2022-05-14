AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 244,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 439,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 14,273.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

