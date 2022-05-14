AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 2.7%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 244,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 439,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,273.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 37.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

