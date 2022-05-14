Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.13

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 23102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,018,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Lease by 288.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,351,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 862,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.