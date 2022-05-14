Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

APD stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 596.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 56,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

