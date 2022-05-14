Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 6,140,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,739. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

