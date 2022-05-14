Alan Russo Sells 1,564 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CRO Alan Russo sold 1,564 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $11,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

