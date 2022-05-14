Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRM. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of ALRM opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

