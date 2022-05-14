Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.99

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 318737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

