Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $63.26 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00322482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

