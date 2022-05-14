Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.