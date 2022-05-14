Alien Worlds 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67.14 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $67.14 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

