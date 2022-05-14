Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.33. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.58. 3,019,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.