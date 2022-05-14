Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,321.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,570.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,733.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

