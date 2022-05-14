Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $251,341,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,815,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $17,482,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after buying an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

