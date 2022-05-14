Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,055,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,602,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 599,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

