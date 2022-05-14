Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $203,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in PACCAR by 17.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 1,457,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

