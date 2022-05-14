Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE:POST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. 1,014,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $82.36.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.