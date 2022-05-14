Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:NNI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.30. 100,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

