Alphasimplex Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,948,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,540,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.