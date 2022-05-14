Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,441.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 68.5% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $11,220.80 and $4,441.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00535696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038070 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.84 or 2.08800292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.