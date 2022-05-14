Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,234. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.