Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,299. The company has a market capitalization of $223.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.