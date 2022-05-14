Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,299. The company has a market capitalization of $223.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. State Street Corp increased its position in Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Altimmune by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 812,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

