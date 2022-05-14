Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $3,811.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,803.02.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,880.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $122.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,261.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,920.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,152.20. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,048.11 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.