AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

