América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMOV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 2,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.