American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,362 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.34% of American Electric Power worth $153,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

