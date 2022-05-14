American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

