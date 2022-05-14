American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 3.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.56. 5,006,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

