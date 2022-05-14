American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.