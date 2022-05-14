American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

