American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.58.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
