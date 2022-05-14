Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -218.67, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.