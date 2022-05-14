Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.38. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.