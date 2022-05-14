Amy Valentine Forrestal Buys 2,500 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director Amy Valentine Forrestal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $15,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,757.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FATBB opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

