Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

