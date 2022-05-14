Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.50 million and the highest is $177.90 million. Civeo reported sales of $154.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $668.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 42,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Civeo has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $355.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,125 shares of company stock worth $22,071,915 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Civeo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

