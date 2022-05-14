Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. 1,461,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last 90 days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

