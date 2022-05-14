Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $202.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.30 million and the lowest is $200.14 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $830.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $896.17 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $918.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 643,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

