Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to post ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.53). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRobot by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

